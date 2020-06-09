HPD Seeks Help Identifying 3 Males Wanted for Questioning

Surveillance image of male wanted for questioning in reported Hilo assault. (PC: HPD)

Surveillance image of male wanted for questioning in reported Hilo assault. (PC: HPD)

Surveillance image of male wanted for questioning in reported Hilo assault. (PC: HPD) SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Surveillance image of male wanted for questioning in reported Hilo assault. (PC: HPD)



Surveillance image of male wanted for questioning in reported Hilo assault. (PC: HPD)



Surveillance image of male wanted for questioning in reported Hilo assault. (PC: HPD)

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three males wanted for questioning in regards to a reported assault on May 31.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. near the 120 block of Banyan Drive. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of these male parties is asked to call Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or contact Sergeant Clarence Davies of South Hilo patrol via e-mail at [email protected]