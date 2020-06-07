No Injuries Reported After Sailboat Ran Aground in Kailua Bay

No injuries were reported after a 38-foot long Catalina sailboat ran aground offshore of Kona Inn in Kailua Bay.

At approximately 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a sailboat on the rocks. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered exactly that.

HFD Battalion Chief Michael Grace said the vessel had been anchored in the bay since June 5. However, it got loose of its mooring, causing to go adrift and eventually run aground on the rocks. No one was aboard the vessel and no oil or fuel leakage was reported at the time of the incident.

“It all turned out good as far as life safety,” Grace said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The owner told HFD that he was in contact with a salvage company to remove the vessel from the shoreline. The US Coast Guard was notified of the incident and the scene was turned over to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.