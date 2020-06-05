Training at PTA Resumes in June

Training at the Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) will recommence this month.

It will include mortar qualification and aviation gunnery between June 12 and June 26, and PTA Emergency Services training from June 15 to June 29. Currently, there are no military convoys planned for the month of June.

There is no planned training at PTA involving RIMPAC 2020, according to a PTA press release. However, non-RIMPAC training forecasted for July and August includes Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Army National Guard, and Army aviation from Schofield Barracks.

As always, PTA Emergency Services (fire, police and medical) remain on duty 24 hours a day and are prepared to respond to 911 calls in the Saddle Region, per the mutual aid agreement with Hawai‘i County, the release said.

For more information or questions, call PTA Public Affairs at 808-969-2411 or 808-824-1474.