DPW Conducting Street Light Repairs in Hilo

Starting this week, Hawai‘i County’s Public Works Traffic Division will be conducting street light repairs on five streets in the Kaumana area of Hilo.

The Traffic Division will be removing street light poles that need to be replaced and installing new poles. Street light poles will be replaced on the following streets: five poles on Kilikina Street (from Waialeale Place to the dead end), three on Waialeale Place, two on Kaeokulani Place, and one pole each on Hokulea Place and Lei Hinahina Place.

There will be no street lights during this work. Those street lights requiring the construction of new foundations may be non-functional for the entire duration of the project.

The project started Wednesday. Work will be conducted weekdays between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until Aug. 3, weather and construction conditions permitting.

Street traffic will not be impacted while the street light repairs are conducted. For questions on the project, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.