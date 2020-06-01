June 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 01, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers. Low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers. Low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov