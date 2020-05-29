DOH Reports 3 New Cases Statewide Second Day in a Row

By Big Island Now
May 29, 2020, 12:06 PM HST (Updated May 29, 2020, 12:06 PM)
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health reports three new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, bringing the statewide total to 649. All cases were identified on O‘ahu.

Hawai‘i County remains at 82 identified COVID-19 cases, all of which are now recovered. Statewide, 605 individuals have recovered from the illness. A breakdown of case numbers by county can be seen below:

  • Honolulu County: 419
  • Hawai‘i County: 82
  • Kaua‘i County: 20
  • Maui County: 118
