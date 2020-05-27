HPD Reports New Case of COVID-19 on Big Island

By Big Island Now
May 27, 2020, 12:05 PM HST (Updated May 27, 2020, 12:05 PM)
×

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 644. The new case was identified on the Big Island.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 414
  • Maui: 118
  • Hawai‘i: 82
  • Kaua‘i: 20
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 83 people statewide had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. As of noon Wednesday, 600 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 15 )
View Comments