HPD Reports New Case of COVID-19 on Big Island

HPD Reports New Case of COVID-19 on Big IslandMay 27, 2020, 12:05 PM HST (Updated May 27, 2020, 12:05 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 644. The new case was identified on the Big Island.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 414
- Maui: 118
- Hawai‘i: 82
- Kaua‘i: 20
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
To date, 83 people statewide had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. As of noon Wednesday, 600 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.