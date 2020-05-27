HPD Reports New Case of COVID-19 on Big Island

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 644. The new case was identified on the Big Island.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 414

Maui: 118

Hawai‘i: 82

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 83 people statewide had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. As of noon Wednesday, 600 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.