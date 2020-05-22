Medium-Risk Businesses Set to Reopen in Various Counties

Medium-risk businesses and operations are set to reopen in O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i Counties in the coming days.

On Friday, Gov. David Ige said he expects a request for approval for re-opening from Hawai‘i Island Mayor Harry Kim as well. The governor did approve Kim’s request to open the county’s beaches earlier this week.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami issued Emergency Rule #10 which allows the immediate re-opening, with restrictions, of public and private pools, places of worship, outdoor tour activities, salons and barbershops, all cleaning and construction work, and one-on-one personal services such as fitness, tutoring, music lessons and similar activities.

On O‘ahu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency order, allowing restaurants to re-open in-person table service starting June 5, with restrictions. Mayor Caldwell’s office also announced that in-person spiritual services may also be conducted starting May 23, also with restrictions.

Earlier, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that restaurants will be allowed to re-open for in-person table service starting June 5 with safety restrictions.