Medium-Risk Businesses Set to Reopen in Various Counties

Medium-Risk Businesses Set to Reopen in Various CountiesMay 22, 2020, 4:35 PM HST (Updated May 22, 2020, 4:35 PM)
Medium-risk businesses and operations are set to reopen in O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i Counties in the coming days.
On Friday, Gov. David Ige said he expects a request for approval for re-opening from Hawai‘i Island Mayor Harry Kim as well. The governor did approve Kim’s request to open the county’s beaches earlier this week.
Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami issued Emergency Rule #10 which allows the immediate re-opening, with restrictions, of public and private pools, places of worship, outdoor tour activities, salons and barbershops, all cleaning and construction work, and one-on-one personal services such as fitness, tutoring, music lessons and similar activities.
On O‘ahu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency order, allowing restaurants to re-open in-person table service starting June 5, with restrictions. Mayor Caldwell’s office also announced that in-person spiritual services may also be conducted starting May 23, also with restrictions.
Earlier, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that restaurants will be allowed to re-open for in-person table service starting June 5 with safety restrictions.