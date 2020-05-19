HPD Searches For Missing Teenage Girl

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking a missing teenage girl.

Layla Subica, 15, was last seen in the Hilo area on April 14 at approximately 1 a.m. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds with a fair complexion, shoulder-length brown hair (currently dyed blonde) and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

HPD asks anyone with information on Subica’s whereabouts to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or via email at [email protected].

The public may also call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.