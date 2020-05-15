May 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 15, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 15, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 15, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov