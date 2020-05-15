May 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning.

Looking Ahead