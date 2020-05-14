Military to Fly Over Hawai‘i Hospitals to Honor Frontline Workers

Military aircraft will take to the skies today and perform flyovers in salute of the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Hawai‘i Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will perform three separate flyovers throughout all major metropolitan areas throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

The flyovers aim to fly by most of Hawai‘i’s major hospitals in a salute to all on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve of transmission” of the virus. Starting at approximately 12:17 p.m., pilots will fly over North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, then move on to Hilo Medical Center and complete their demonstration over Kona Community Hospital.

Onlookers should adhere to social distancing guidelines and should refrain from large gatherings in accordance with Gov. David Ige’s order.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Inspired by the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve Salutes campaign, the flyover is intended to provide a salute to all the healthcare professionals, frontline responders, and essential personnel working to keep everyone safe and healthy during these unique times, according to a press release from Hawai‘i State Department of Defense.

It also provides essential currencies and training to the pilots, and demonstrates the readiness of the Air Force.