HPD Looking For Missing Woman

Hawai‘i Island Police are requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.

Chevy Soares, a 32-year-old female was last seen on Wednesday, May 13, at around 1 p.m. in the Eden Roc area.

Soares is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.