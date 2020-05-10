Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island ReStores to open Tuesday

Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island ReStores in Hilo, Kona and Waimea are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

New hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waimea and Hilo ReStores. New hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in Kona and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. All three ReStores will be accepting drop off donations.

“Our ReStores are an integral component of our organization,” said Patrick Hurney, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island. “Not only does it provide an affordable shopping alternative for Hawai‘i Island residents, (but) it also reduces the amount of reusable waste to our landfills and helps support our mission to build affordable homes for families in need on Hawai‘i Island.”

All shoppers are to wear a mask while in the store or dropping off donations. Social distancing will be implemented.

For more information on donation drop off at a ReStore location, call: