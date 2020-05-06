DOH Reports 1 New Case of Coronavirus Statewide

DOH Reports 1 New Case of Coronavirus StatewideMay 6, 2020, 12:03 PM HST (Updated May 6, 2020, 12:03 PM)
‹
›×
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 626.
The state’s only new case was reported on O‘ahu. The county-by-county breakdown as of noon Wednesday is as follows:
- Honolulu: 405
- Maui: 116
- Hawai‘i: 74
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
To date, 74 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus and 17 have died. A total of 558 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.