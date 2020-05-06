DOH Reports 1 New Case of Coronavirus Statewide

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 626.

The state’s only new case was reported on O‘ahu. The county-by-county breakdown as of noon Wednesday is as follows:

Honolulu: 405

Maui: 116

Hawai‘i: 74

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 74 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus and 17 have died. A total of 558 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.