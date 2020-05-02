State Confirms Only 1 New Coronavirus Case for Second Day in a Row

State Confirms Only 1 New Coronavirus Case for Second Day in a RowMay 2, 2020, 12:09 PM HST (Updated May 2, 2020, 12:12 PM)
‹
›×
Hawai‘i reported just one new case of coronavirus statewide for the second consecutive day, raising the total to 620 across all islands since testing began in late February.
The county-by-county case count as of noon Saturday is as follows:
- Honolulu: 400
- Maui: 117
- Hawai‘i: 73
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 9
SPONSORED VIDEO
There are currently 72 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 541 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Sixteen people have died in Hawai‘i as a result of the virus.
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported no new cases Saturday, making it the fifth day in a six-day stretch with zero new positive tests confirmed on the Big Island. On Thursday, April 30, three new cases were reported on the Big Island.