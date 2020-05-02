State Confirms Only 1 New Coronavirus Case for Second Day in a Row

Hawai‘i reported just one new case of coronavirus statewide for the second consecutive day, raising the total to 620 across all islands since testing began in late February.

The county-by-county case count as of noon Saturday is as follows:

Honolulu: 400

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 73

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 9

There are currently 72 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 541 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Sixteen people have died in Hawai‘i as a result of the virus.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported no new cases Saturday, making it the fifth day in a six-day stretch with zero new positive tests confirmed on the Big Island. On Thursday, April 30, three new cases were reported on the Big Island.