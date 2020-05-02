May 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

