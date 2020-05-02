May 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 02, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov