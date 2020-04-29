Public Tip Leads to Drug Bust Near School

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged Jaren Kalaikau Larinaga-Napihaa following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the W. Puainako Street area of Hilo on Tuesday, April 28.

This investigation originated from a Crime Stoppers complaint of drugs being distributed from a residence near a public school.

During the search of the residence, police recovered a total of 3.5 grams of heroin, 1 gram of methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia items. The drugs recovered were broken down into distributable amounts.

Larinaga-Napihaa was charged with Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the first-degree, two counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third degree, Drug Paraphernalia and Promoting a Controlled Substance in/on/near a School.

His bail was set at $16,000. He remains in custody pending his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for Wednesday (April 29) in South Hilo District Court.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to thank the public for reporting suspected drug activity.