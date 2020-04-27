Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea One Lane This Week

Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea has been reduced to one alternating lane of traffic between the intersections of Mana Road and Mokuloa Drive.

The change, due to ongoing road improvements, began Sunday, April 26 and will continue through Sunday, May 3, weather conditions permitting. The one lane of alternating travel will be in effect 24 hours a day.

In order to expedite the work for this phase of the project, the contractor will be working around the clock to shorten the construction time to minimize the impact to the community, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division announced.

Mana Road will be closed to thru traffic and a detour route will be in effect until Thursday, April 28. Electronic message boards and advanced warning signs will be placed to mark the detour route using Kamamalu Street and Kahilu Road to access Mana Road.

All motorists, bikers and pedestrians using Māmalahoa Highway from Iokua Place intersection to Pu‘u Nani Drive intersection should expect delays during the week.