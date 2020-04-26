West Hawai‘i Virtual Town Hall

West Hawai‘i legislators have scheduled a virtual town hall meeting to update Big Island residents on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State representatives Nicole Lowen, Richard Creagan and David Tarnas will be joined at the meeting by state senators Lorraine Inouye and Dru Kanuha, as well as Hawai‘i County Council members Karen Eoff, Maile David, Rebecca Villegas and Tim Richards.

Lt. Governor Josh Green, an emergency room doctor and former state senator representing West Hawai‘i, will be a special guest at the meeting.

The town hall will be broadcast live on Representative Nicole Lowen’s Facebook page. Questions for the legislators will be taken via Facebook during the event.

For more information, contact Representative Lowen at 808-586-8400 or send an email to [email protected].