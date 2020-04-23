April 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 62. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

