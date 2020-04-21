April 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light west wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Looking Ahead