April 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

