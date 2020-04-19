April 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

