Kim to Make County Parks Available for Ocean Access, Other Essential Functions

A handful of Hawai‘i County parks will be available to meet the needs of Big Islanders, as Gov. David Ige on Friday announced the closure of all state beaches through the end of the month.

Mayor Harry Kim issued a rule following the governor’s announcement, which allows ocean access from certain county parks for outdoor exercise, fishing for food and the use of restroom and shower facilities.

The Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 2 stipulates that the following beach parks will be made available daily from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Kahalu‘u Beach Park

Magic Sands Beach Park

Wai‘aha Bay Beach Park (Honl’s)

Kawaihae Canoe Area

Honoli‘i Beach Park

Kaipalaoa Landing Beach Park

Bayfront Beach Park

Reed’s Bay Beach Park

Lili‘uokalani Gardens

The following park restroom facilities will be opened daily for the following hours:

Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayfront Soccer Fields – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayfront Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liliuokalani Gardens – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reeds Bay Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans Cemetery No. 2 – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Honoli‘i Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘Alae Cemetery – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shipman Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kurtistown Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kahalu‘u Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Magic Sands Beach Park (La‘aloa) – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wai’aha Bay Beach Park (Honl’s) – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kailua Park (Old A/Maka‘eo) beach only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waikoloa Pu‘u Nui Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waimea Park tennis courts only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – 24 hours

SPONSORED VIDEO

Park facilities that are not listed in the Rule remain closed, and reservations for these parks and recreational facilities are canceled through April 30, 2020, a press release from the Mayor’s Office said.

The Rule notes that county cemeteries, including veterans’ cemeteries administered by the county, remain open for visitation during standard hours. Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center remains open only for persons with valid horse stall rental agreements who are actively boarding a horse at the facility.

Rule No. 2 is to be read in conjunction with the Third Supplementary Proclamation issued on March 23, 2020, which directs people to stay at home, with exemptions for essential businesses and operations, as well as persons engaged in permitted activities.

Social distancing requires the maintaining of six feet of physical separation from other persons is stipulated in the Proclamation, along with limiting any gathering of more than 10 people.

Gov. Ige on Friday, issued his fifth Emergency Proclamation, stating no groups larger than two people are allowed to congregate outside unless they are all members of the same residential family.

For further information, contact Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.