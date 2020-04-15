High Surf Advisory Issued for Big Island

By Big Island Now
April 15, 2020, 7:59 PM HST (Updated April 15, 2020, 7:59 PM)
Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west-facing shores of the Big Island.

The warning will take effect at midnight Wednesday and will stretch through Thursday evening. Warning areas include Mahukona in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal. Shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

