April 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 14 at 3:00AM HST until April 14 at 11:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday: Isolated thunderstorms, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday: Isolated thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

