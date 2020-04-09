No New COVID-19 Cases on Big Island, Free Testing Announced in Kona

Hawai‘i County reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours

Civil Defense reported the coronavirus count remains at 27 on the Big Island, up only one positive test result since Tuesday.

Of those infected, 21 have been cleared as recovered by the Department of Health. The remaining six are quarantined at home and being monitored by DOH. As of Thursday morning, no one who tested positive on the Big Island required hospitalization.

Total cases of coronavirus in the state hit 435 Wednesday, as DOH reported the sixth virus-related death in Hawai‘i. The department will offer a new update of statewide numbers around noon Thursday.

As a reminder, COVID-19 drive-through testing will be conducted Thursday in Kona at the Keahou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is free.