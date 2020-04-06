April 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light west wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

