Police Seek Identity of Suspect

By Big Island Now
April 1, 2020, 4:15 PM HST (Updated April 1, 2020, 4:15 PM)
Unknown suspect on surveillance video. PC: HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for public help to identify the suspect in a case.

HPD is attempting to identify a male party caught on surveillance within the property of a fenced business establishment in the Shipman Industrial Area in Keaʻau.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-965-2715.

