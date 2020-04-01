Police Seek Identity of Suspect

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for public help to identify the suspect in a case.

HPD is attempting to identify a male party caught on surveillance within the property of a fenced business establishment in the Shipman Industrial Area in Keaʻau.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-965-2715.