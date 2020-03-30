Man Hit With Several Charges After Attempted Theft of Car Battery

A Keaʻau man is facing numerous charges after attempting to steal a car battery and causing damage in the process, the Hawai‘i Police Department said.

Alexander Kauwe, 27, was arrested for criminal property damage 1, criminal property damage 4, theft 4 and criminal trespass 2 after he entered a residence in an attempt to steal the battery, according to a police report.

Since this incident occurred during the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation, the criminal property damage offense was enhanced to a class B felony.

He was subsequently charged for all offenses and bail has been set at $5,850.00. He is presently at the Hilo Police Station Cellblock, awaiting the next court appearance.

A class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.00