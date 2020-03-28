Library Services Suspended Amid Stay-at-Home Order

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System has suspended services at all locations and bookmobiles in adherence to Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order.

All book drops continue to be closed. Library officials ask everyone to hold on to library materials until they reopen. Library locations and bookmobile services are anticipated to reopen on May 5.

Don’t worry about fines. Due dates and holds have been automatically extended. All items (including DVDs and HotPicks) checked-out starting March 16 will have a due date of May 13.

No fines will be charged for items due between March 18 to May 6. Libraries will also extend requests for holds placed that haven’t been filled yet. Libraries are also extending already existing holds to May 13.

All email notifications are turned off right now. Notifications will resume when libraries reopen. No new holds will be taken until we reopen.