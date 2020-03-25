State’s Stay-at-Home Order Effective Today

Gov. David Ige’s State Proclamation of “Stay-at-home” order took effect at 12:01 a.m. in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The mandate goes until April 30.

While the order is in place, essential state and county services will continue.

People who work in healthcare, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other financial services, food production and farming, public and private schools, restaurants offering takeout services, hotels and motels, construction and essential government functions will be allowed to move freely for work.

Specifics or clarification of the Governor’s proclamation is available by calling Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.

All visitors and returning residents to the state are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine starting Thursday and will also be subject to the stay-at-home order.

Residents and visitors may leave their domiciles to pursue healthcare; purchase food, medicine and gas; provide care for the elderly, minors or those with disabilities; return to a residence outside of Hawai‘i; procure education materials through distance learning; and receiving meals by way of government agencies.

As of Tuesday, the state’s number of novel coronavirus cases was at 90. In Hawai‘i County there are three — two are residents and one is a non-resident. None are hospitalized and are being quarantined in their quarters and monitored by Department of Health. The Hawai‘i Department of Health will update the case numbers at around noon today on the DOH website.