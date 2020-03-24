Small Structure Destroyed in Pāhoa Fire

A single-family dwelling in Pāhoa was destroyed in a fire Monday night. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to a single-level, 822 square-foot structure at 14-3555 Shell Circle. When they arrived on scene, the dwelling had collapsed and was fully engulfed in flames.

According to Hawai‘i Fire Department, there was little threat to surrounding dwellings as vegetation was wet around the home. No one was in the building at the time of the blaze. Neighbors told fire crews the structure was vacant or abandoned.

Three engines, one tanker and 12 firefighters responded to the scene. HFD units extinguished the fire quickly using tank water as there were no hydrants in the area, and overhauled the fire scene. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The scene was turned over to Hawai‘i Police Department for further investigation. Total loss is estimated to be about $90,500.

