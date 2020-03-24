DPW and Planning Departments Closed to Walk-Ins

The Department of Public Works Engineering, Building, and Administration divisions, as well as Planning offices will be closed to walk-in inquiries and submittals until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns.

The closures takes effect immediately for the Kona and Hilo offices. Both Planning and DPW offices will remain operational and will continue to review and process permits. DPW and Planning also announced they are implementing revised permit applications and inquiry processes.

The two agencies will have permit and document submittal stations established outside permit offices, which will be monitored throughout the day. Staff will tape a note to the box indicating the day and time the box is received in the office. Submittals will be intaken and begin processing within 48 hours. All applications need to include the applicant’s name, email and a contact phone number.

The County requests that general inquiries to the departments be made by phone or email to limit in-person interaction, and personnel will strive to respond within one business day. Those applicants needing a consultation should call or email to make an appointment.

Contact information for the departments can be found below:

Planning Department Hilo office: 808-961-8288

Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 3

Hilo, HI 96720

Planning Department Kona office: 808-323-4770

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Bldg E

Kailua-Kona, 96740

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.hiplanningdept.com/

Drop off: Any Planning application, such as Plan Approval, Variances, ‘Ohana Dwelling Permit, Short Term Vacation Rental, Change of Zone, etc.

Department of Public Works Engineering Division Hilo: 808-961-8327

101 Pauahi Street, Suite 7

Hilo, HI 96720

Department of Public Works Engineering Division Kona: 808-323-4850

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Bldg D, 1st Floor

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Drop off: Grading, grubbing, stockpiling, and work within the County right-of-way applications and construction plans as well as floodplain management documents.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/public-works/engineering

Department of Public Works Building Department Hilo: 808-961-8331

101 Pauahi Street, Suite 7

Hilo, HI 96720

Department of Public Works Building Division Kona: 808-323-4720

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Bldg E, 1st Floor

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/public-works/building

Drop off: Building, electrical, plumbing, and sign applications and construction plans.

It’s recommended that the permit application process start online at http://papaaukahi.hawaiicounty.gov/

Inspectors should be contacted via phone or email prior to scheduling an appointment.

Department of Public Works Administration Division Hilo: 808-961-8321

101 Pauahi Street, Suite 7

Hilo, HI 96720

Email: [email protected]

Complaints can be submitted via https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/public-works/administration-division/information-complaint-form

Contractors wishing to submit documents to our Contracts section, should either mail them or call/email to schedule an appointment.

General information and resources on COVID-19 (coronavirus) can be found on the County of Hawaii’s website at https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/coronavirus.