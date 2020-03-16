Mail-In Voting Begins for Democratic Presidential Primary

Mail-in voting has begun for Democratic Party of Hawai‘i’s Party-run Presidential Primary.

“Moving to a mail-in Presidential primary this year turned out to be a prescient decision,” said Kate Stanley, Interim Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawai’i. “We will go forward with tabulating and releasing the results on April 4.”

This year is the first year Hawai‘i’s Presidential primary is being conducted by mail. The change was approved by party members last year.

The party has already mailed out about 57,000 ballots and will be sending and out another 15,000 to voters who registered this year before the mail ballot deadline.

The Party-run Presidential Primary plan calls for walk-in voting at 21 locations across the state on April 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Because the vast majority of our party members are voting by mail, we do not expect a large turnout at these locations,” said Interim Chair Stanley. “At this time we intend to go forward with the walk-in voting sites as they will not be large gatherings. We will be taking all recommended measures for safety as prescribed by the State at that time.”

To vote in the Party-run Primary, individuals must be registered voters in the State of Hawai‘i and members of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i, and be 18-years-old by the General Election on November 3, 2020. Same-day registration will be available at the walk-in sites. The mail ballot deadline has passed.

Walk-in sites will be announced at a later date.