UH-Mānoa Ranked Internationally in Various Subject Areas

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa continues to be ranked worldwide in multiple subject areas.

According to the 2020 United Kingdom-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject, UH-Mānoa was rated No. 61 nationally and No. 326 out of more than 20,000 universities worldwide (or the top 2 percent) in QS’s latest overall university ranking, released in June 2019.

Considered one of the most prestigious ranking entities in higher education, QS evaluated universities using four factors: academic and employer reputation, number of research citations per paper and the h-index, which measures the productivity and impact of published work.

“We are gratified that the QS rankings affirm the academic and research excellence that UH Mānoa continues to achieve in a wide range of disciplines. Our standing among the top universities in the world is a testament to the efforts of our faculty, staff and students,” UH-Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said.

The university was also ranked by the World University Rankings by Subject. Data released on March 4 indicated UH-Mānoa was rated 183 in the world (42 in U.S.) for Arts and Humanities, and Natural Sciences was ranked 232 worldwide (52 in U.S.). Social Sciences and Management placed 400 in the world (73 in U.S.), and UH Mānoa was ranked in the 401–450 range (115 in U.S.) for the Life Sciences and Medicine category.

QS also rated UH-Mānoa in two new subject areas. Archaeology placed in the 151–200 range worldwide (50 in U.S.), and psychology was rated in the 201–250 range internationally (71 in U.S.).

For a full list of QS subject rankings and how UH Mānoa placed in other national and international rankings lists, see the Mānoa Institutional Research Office website.