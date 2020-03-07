Big Island Lane Closures: March 7-13

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced road and lane closures for March 7-13. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

PUNA

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 18 and 21, Mauna Loa Road to Kahaualea Road, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KA‘Ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 57 and 60, Ninole Bridge to Honuapo Bridge, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 86 and 88, Old Māmalahoa Highway to Lani Kona Road, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 14 and 17, Daniel K. Inouye Highway to mile marker 17, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 114 and 118, Old Māmalahoa Highway to Akoni Drive, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HONOMU

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 11 and 13, Sugar Mill Road to Honomu Road, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Pa‘auilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 37, Antone De Luz Road to Kalopa Road, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

24-hour closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 38, Kaumoali Bridge, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be directed with the use of temporary traffic signals.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 27, Walaohia Bridge to Waikama Road, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 27 and 29, Makapala Road to Pololu Valley lookout, on Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).