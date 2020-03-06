High Wind Warning Issued for South Kohala District

4:52 PM HST Friday, March 6, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH WIND WARNING FOR LEEWARD KOHALA DISTRICT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY; WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

High pressure far north of the islands will support strong to locally damaging trade winds through Saturday, with winds gradually weakening thereafter.

WHAT: Northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

WHERE: All Hawaiian Islands except the summits and upper slopes of Haleakala on Maui, and Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. Secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose objects that can easily be blown around by strong wind gusts.