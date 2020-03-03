Renovations Scheduled for Kaloko-Honokōhau NHP Visitor Station

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park Visitor Contact Station to close for renovations starting March 9.

The park will be replacing the roof and tile as well as upgrading the current sewer line at the visitor contact station. The building will close on March 9 for up to three months. A temporary contact station and park store, operated by the Hawai’i Pacific Parks Association, will be provided and located in the parking lot.

NPS rangers and HPPA employees will be available to answer questions on the upgrades and timeline for completion. Temporary restroom facilities and water will also be available. All other locations, including park trails and access roads will remain open during this time.