High Surf Advisory for North, East Facing Shores

3:39 PM HST Friday, Feb. 28, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY FOR BIG ISLAND’S NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

WHAT: Rough surf of 6 to 8 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet late Saturday into Sunday.

WHERE: East facing shores of the Big Island.

WHEN: Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.