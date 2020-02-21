February 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 21 at 3:32AM HST until February 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.