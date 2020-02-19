Applicants Sought for 3rd Circuit Court Grand Jury Counsel

The 3rd Circuit Court is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel for Hilo and Kona. Compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawai‘i establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, the Chief Justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawai‘i who are not public employees.

Those interested in being considered for a one-year appointment for either Hilo or Kona, should submit a letter indicating interest and a resume by April 15, 2020 to:

Interim Chief Judge Melvin H. Fujino

Keahuolu Courthouse

74-5451 Kamakaeha Avenue

Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i 96740

Also, please fax a copy to:

Lester Oshiro

Chief Court Administrator

808-961-7577