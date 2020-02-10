February 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 10, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 10, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 10, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west northwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov