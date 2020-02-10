February 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 4:10AM HST until February 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west northwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.