Upcoming ‘Hula Voices’ Program at VAC

The Volcano Art Center’s Hula Voices series continues on Feb. 6, with a program featuring musician Joe Camacho with moderator Desiree Moana Cruz.

A resident of the Volcano area, Joe Camacho will share highlights from his personal and professional journey as a working musician in Hawaiʻi’s world of hula and hospitality.

Hula Voices is an oral history project, presenting engaging, intimate “talk story” sessions with Hawai‘i Island’s hula practitioners and musicians, as they share their hula genealogy, traditions, protocols and experiences. For 2020, these programs take place on the first Thursday of each month, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Park entrance fees may apply.

These programs are supported in part by funding from Hawaiʻi Tourism, the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and members of the Volcano Art Center. For more information on VAC, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.