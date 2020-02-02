February 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 02, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 2, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 2, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Frequent showers. High near 75. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Frequent showers. High near 74. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 9 to 13 mph.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov