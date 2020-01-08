Hilo Man Arrested in Connection to Stabbing in Eden Roc

A Hilo man has been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing in Puna.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Hawai‘i County Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to several calls on Palainui Avenue in the Eden Roc subdivision, regarding a naked male in the area and later that he was reportedly blocking traffic.

When officers arrived in they area, witnesses directed them to a home the man, later identified as Malcolm K. Utecht, was seen walking toward.

“Officers located the individual who was standing over the victim,” police say. “The victim was lifeless and appeared to have been stabbed.”

Thirty-year-old Utecht was arrested at the scene and taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation that has been classified as second-degree murder.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, or who may have seen Utecht in the area, is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Frank Mohica of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2375 or [email protected]