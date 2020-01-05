High Winds on Big Island Expected Through Mid-Week

9:17 AM HST Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

What: Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.

Affected Areas: Big Island Summits, particularly above 8,000 feet.

Impacts: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.