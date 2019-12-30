December 30, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 30, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 30, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 30, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov