Holiday Library Closures

If your holiday plans involve curling up with a book, a trip to your local library needs to happen sooner than later.

In state observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day, all Hawai‘i public libraries and support offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, all public libraries that normally offer evening hours will close no later than 5 p.m. The following list of Big Island libraries will have adjusted holiday hours: Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Kea‘au, Mountain View, Na‘alehu and Pahala.

For more information, please refer to the HSPLS holiday schedule online or call your local branch. Although public library branches maybe closed, HSPLS offers online resources 24/7 via its website at www.librarieshawaii.org.