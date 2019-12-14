December 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.